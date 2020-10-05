Ann Marie Mohesky

Ann Marie (nee Holtgrave) Mohesky of Breese, IL, passed away Monday, Oct 5, 2020, at HSHS St. Elizabeth Hospital in O’Fallon, IL.

She was born Nov 13, 1945, in Breese, IL, the daughter of Robert and Martha (nee Eschmann) Holtgrave.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister, Mary Alpiser; and brothers-in-law, Jack Fields, Ed Moeller, Harvey Mohesky, and Jim Wooster.

Ann married Vernon Mohesky on September 3, 1966 at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese.

She will be greatly missed by her husband; her children, Doug (Margo Hebenstreit) Mohesky of St. Louis, Glenn (Jeannine Essenpreis) Mohesky of Breese, Angie (James) Clarke of Dallas, TX, and Sheila (Mike) Morris of Highland; grandchildren Ross, Veronica, Maxine, Carter, Owen, Iris, Tori, Simone, Luke, & Sabrina; sisters, Joan Fields, Julia Moeller, and Therese (Wayne) Johanning; brothers-in-law and sistersin-law, Bob Alpiser, Roland (Shirley) Mohesky, Theresa Mohesky, Leland (Carol) Mohesky, Wayne (Norma) Mohesky, Laura Wooster, Norvin (Verna) Mohesky, Darrel (Judy) Mohesky, Gilbert (Aileen) Mohesky, and Gerard Mohesky; and many nieces and nephews and lifelong friends.

A country girl from the very start, Ann was most proud of her life’s work of being a wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a homemaker and a member of St. Dominic Catholic Church, where she served as a leader of the Resurrection Choir committee. Vern’s constant companion, Ann was caring, witty, and creative. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, listening to music, and playing the piano and singing. Additionally, she found joy in scrapbooking, her pets, the beauty of nature, and a well-deserved nap. Ann loved cheering on her grandchildren at their volleyball and soccer games, dance recitals, equestrian events, musicals, academic achievements, and baking successes.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, October 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese with Fr. Patrick Peter presiding. Ann will be laid to rest in St. Dominic Cemetery following the Mass. (Masks are required at the visitation and funeral mass).

Visitation will be Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. and again on Friday, October 9, 2020 from 9:00-10:30 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to Mater Dei Catholic High School or St. Dominic and will be received at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.