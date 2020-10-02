Betty J. Langel, age 92 of Greenville, passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Hitz Memorial Home in Alhambra, Illinois.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Sunday, October 4, 2020 in Brown Cemetery with Rev. Ward Sussenbach officiating. The service is open to the public and the family invites all to attend. The family will gather prior to the service at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home. The funeral procession will leave at 1:45 p.m. for Brown Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Brown Cemetery or Mt. Gilead Church.