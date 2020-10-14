Daniel L. “Dan” Kampwerth, 63, of Highland, IL, passed away Monday, October 12, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Hospital, O’Fallon, IL from complications of Covid-19.

Dan was born on November 8, 1956, to Jerome and Irma (nee Kombrink) Kampwerth, in Highland, IL. On September 29, 1979, he married Tami L. Wise at Evangelical United Church of Christ, Highland, IL.

Dan was employed at the Alton Box Board Company and stayed on with the business

through many changes, ending his career after 44 years as a Westrock employee.

Dan was a beloved coach for his children’s ball teams. His three granddaughters were the apple of his eye. As a grandpa, or “Grumpa”, he spent time with endless swing rides and was teaching the girls to love golf as much as he did.

He was a member of the Weinheimer Holy Dribblers Society Sunday morning basketball league and an avid fan of Mizzou college basketball and football. Dan’s true passion was the golf course; he was proud of landing two holes in one. He was a member of Twin Oaks Golf Club and he played in several leagues with a wide variety of friends. Dan never met a stranger, he enjoyed raising a glass with a friend, playing euchre, and consistently being the last man to leave the party on every occasion. Dan and Tami were proud of the life they made together through mutual sacrifice and love for each other and their family. They retired in 2019 to live the dream of travel, golf and relaxation. His dream was tragically cut short by a virus that knows no mercy when it strikes. Dan would want his friends to please stay safe, wear a mask, and to raise a glass and think of him.

Dan was the dear husband of Tami Kampwerth, Highland, IL; loving father of Nathan D. (Lori Schrumpf) Kampwerth and Samantha J. (Noah) Haukap, both of Highland, IL; grandfather of 3 granddaughters, Ellie Rose Kampwerth, Nora Laine Kampwerth, and Olivia Ann Haukap and he was anticipating the arrival of his 4th granddaughter in early November. Dan is also survived by his brother Roger A. (Tina) Kampwerth, Marine, IL; sister, Lori (Kevin) Suess, Edwardsville, IL; sister-in-law, Kathy Kampwerth, Richmond TX; brothers-in-law, Marc (Arlene) Wise, Oakley, CA, John B. Wise, Highland, IL; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Dan is preceded in death by his parents, Jerome and Irma Kampwerth; mother and father-in-law, L. John and Shirley Wise; and brother, Larry P. Kampwerth.

Memorials may be directed to Highland Area Christian Service Mission-Food Pantry or Coping 4 Life, 900 N. Walnut, Breese, IL www.coping4life.com/

Services will be private. A celebration of life will be planned in the future when it is safe to gather and remember a wonderful man who knew how to have a good time.

Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL