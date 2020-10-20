Dorothy “Dot” M. Hoffman, 89, of Sorento, passed away at 7:37 a.m. on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at her residence.

Dot was born March 28, 1931 in Easton, the daughter of Thomas Floyd and Edna Mae (Robertson) Cook, Sr. She married Carl V. Hoffman on July 21, 1951 in Pocahontas, AR. He preceded her in death February 16, 2010.

Dot worked her entire career as a nurse, and eventually retired from Fair Oaks Nursing Home in Greenville. She was a member of the Sorento United Methodist Church, and a member of the Red Hat Society. Dot was a loving mother and sister, and she enjoyed crocheting, reading, collecting dolls, and fishing.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Audrey Tharp; great granddaughter, Kelsie Dieckow; sisters, Edna Myrtle Hibbs, Margene Cisco, Mary Delaney, and Susie Cook; and brothers, Earl, Jack, Pete, Bill, Melvin, Elvin, and Thomas F. Cook, Jr. Dot is survived by her daughters, Fran Dieckow of Bartonville, and Carlene (husband, George) Day of Sorento; 6 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; 11 great-great grandchildren; sister, Evelyn Cook of Sorento; brother, Harold (wife, Linda) Cook of Auburn; and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside Ceremony: 1:00 p.m. on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Sunnyside Cemetery in Sorento.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Montgomery County Cancer Association, 19 Circle Drive, Litchfield, IL 62056.

The family has entrusted Perfetti-Assalley Funeral Home, 201 S. Main Street, Sorento, IL 62086 with ceremonies.

