Evelyn M. “Evie” Holcmann, age 91 of Highland, IL, died Friday, October 02, 2020, at her residence in Highland, IL.

She was born on January 06, 1929, in Old Ripley, IL, the daughter of Harry and Maude (nee Nance) Wall.

On January 15, 1947, she married Joseph W. Holcmann at Livingston, IL. He passed away on September 12, 2006.

She was a member of Saint Gertrude Catholic Church in Grantfork, IL. She was also a member of Leef Township Senior Citizens Club, Grantfork, IL.

Evelyn was born in Bond County, near the village of Old Ripley, on the family farm where she grew up. Following her marriage, she and her husband farmed 7 years northwest of Old Ripley. In 1963, they built their home 1 1/2 miles east of Grantfork. Evelyn had worked for 6 years at Basler Electric in Highland, however she devoted her life to her children, her husband and her grandchildren. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, mushroom hunting and loved yard work and maintaining the large family yard. In 2003 she moved to Highland, living on Falcon Drive.

Survivors include:

Son – Richard J. (Deborah) Holcmann, Highland, IL

Daughter – Paula A. (Ricky) Reinacher, Pocahontas, IL

Daughter – Linda M. (Significant Other Dale Schrumpf) Radcliffe, Highland, IL

Grandson – Christopher (Amanda) Holcmann

Granddaughter – Shauna (Sam) Powers

Granddaughter – Renee (Shaun) Voegele

Grandson – Chad Reinacher

Grandson – Ryan (Shannon) Reinacher

Grandson – Aaron (Cristal) Schwarz

Sister – Robertta (Walt) Mayer, High Ridge, MO

Brother – Louie Wall, Greenville, IL

Brother – Harry (Doris) Wall, Jr., Greenville, IL

Great Grandchildren – Fourteen

She was preceded in death by:

Father – Harry Earl Wall

Mother – Maude Wall, nee Nance

Husband – Joseph W. Holcmann – Died 9/12/2006

Son – Gary F. Holcmann – Died 5/3/1951

Sister – Elenora Krekel

Brother – Donald Wall

Brother – Eldon Wall

Brother – Robert Wall

Brother – Charlie Wall

Sister – Marie Lammert

Grandchild – Baby Schwarz (Stillborn)

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Private family visitation will be held at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Private Funeral Mass will be at Saint Gertrude Catholic Church in Grantfork, IL, with Father Paul J. Bonk, officiating.

Interment will be at St. Eubaldus Catholic Cemetery in New Douglas, IL.

The family will receive friends during a luncheon at St. Gertrude Social Hall on Tuesday at 12 noon.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Eubaldus Cemetery or Grantfork Fire Dept.