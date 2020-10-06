Harry Donald Enloe, 63, of Sorento, passed away at 7:30 a.m. on Monday, October 5, 2020 at HSHS Holy Family Hospital in Greenville.

Donnie was born August 20, 1957 in Hillsboro, the son of the late Ivan Kenneth and Dorothy Mae (Ingles) Enloe. He married Sheila Jean Holmes on September 22, 1979 at the Assembly of God in Sorento, and they enjoyed over 40 years of marriage.

Donnie graduated from Greenville High School in 1975, and then worked for Roller Derby for many years. He was currently employed by Eaton Corp. in Troy. Donnie farmed the old family homestead, and he especially loved the animals that he raised. He had a great sense of humor and was a great storyteller. Donnie had a passion for raising Border Collies, and he traveled around the United States competing in many Dog Trials. As Donnie said, “I was the Michael Jordan of sheep herding!” He also loved traveling in the mountains, and listening to “The Hayride” on WGEL.

Donnie is survived by his wife, Sheila J. Enloe of Sorento; daughters, Jenny (husband, Aaron) Allison of Charleston, and Justine (husband, Bob) Gamblin of Festus, MO; his grandchildren who adored him, Eleanor, London, and Violet Allison, and Hunter Gamblin; sister, Dena (husband, Kenneth) Smith of Sorento; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visitation & Funeral Ceremony: The family will receive guests from 4:00-6:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Perfetti-Assalley Funeral Home, 201 S. Main Street, Sorento, IL 62086. The funeral ceremony will follow the visitation. In keeping with CDC guidelines, social distancing will be required, and the wearing of facemasks is recommended.

Private family burial rites will be held at Sunnyside Cemetery in Sorento.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Sorento School, 510 S. Main Street, Sorento, IL 62086.

