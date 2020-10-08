James Lee “Jim” Reilmann, age 82, of Breese, IL, passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Aviston Countryside Manor.

He was born November 19, 1937 in Breese, IL, the son of the late Melvin and Margaret, nee Sellers, Reilmann and lived there all his life.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Melanie Jansen.

He married Mary Dilley on February 14, 1956 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Trenton, IL. Jim will be greatly missed by his wife, Mary Reilmann of Breese, IL; his children, Lance (Barbara) Reilmann of Saint Petersburg, FL, Lisa (Dave Johnson) Reilmann of Arnold, MO, and Kelly (Jeff) Shanks of Swansea, IL; five grandchildren, TJ (Chelsea) Reilmann of Saint Peters, MO, Samson Mueller of Augusta, GA, Adam Reilmann of Gulfport, FL, Luke Reilmann of Tampa, FL, and Karin (Joe) Lawrence of Joliet, IL; and two great-grandchildren, Sophia Reilmann of Saint Peters, MO and Eamon Lawrence of Joliet, IL.

Jim retired from the USDA in 1996 as the Director of Information Technology. He loved Breese and served as an Alderman and Treasurer for the city. He enjoyed his clubhouse, hunting, golf, travel, the beach, Mater Dei Catholic High School, and a nice cold Budweiser at the end of the day. Jim was a kind, giving, strong, and gentle man and everyone he met, even briefly, loved him. Our favorite “Dad” saying will always be “there’s always a way”.

A private celebration of life will be held.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the donor’s choice and will be received through Moss Funeral Home in Breese who is serving the family.

