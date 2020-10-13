Jane E. Landolt, age 79 of Highland, IL, died Sunday, October 11, 2020, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL.

She was born on Thursday, August 28, 1941, in Highland, IL, the daughter of Carl and Lorraine (nee Thurnau) Gause.

On Sunday, January 06, 1957, she married Darrel M. Landolt at the E & R Church, Marine, IL, who passed away on Tuesday, June 08, 2010.

She was a member of Grantfork United Church of Christ. and the Women’s Guild.

Born at Highland, IL; grew up in Marine, IL and attended Marine School. After marriage they lived most of their life in Highland. She worked for Artex International, Highland, for a short time. She enjoyed Blue Grass Music, ballroom dancing; Dominos, cards, bingo, quilting, cooking and every Christmas she would bake 100 dozen of cookies.

Survivors include:

Son – Darrel D. (Karen) Landolt, Highland, IL

Son – Michael R. (Roxanne) Landolt, Thompsonville, IL

Son – David L. (Kathy) Landolt, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Michael G. (Shannon) Landolt

Grandchild – Christopher D. (Fiancee-Haether Travis) Landolt

Grandchild – Nicholas L. Landolt

Grandchild – Stephanie A. Landolt

Great Grandchildren – Four

Brother – James W. (Stacy) Gause, Sesser, IL

Brother – Fred W. (Leann) Gause, Anclaron, SC

Sister – Jacqueline Potthast, Highland, IL.

She was preceded in death by:

Father – Carl Lyle Gause

Mother – Lorraine Ida Gause

Husband – Darrel M. “Pappy” Landolt – Died 6/8/2010

Brother – Carl L. Gause

Sister – Norma Gene Gause

Sister – Lois L. Steiner

Sister – Betty Lou Balke.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Private Memorial Service, Friday, October 16, 2020, at Grantfork United Church of Christ, Grantfork, IL, Rev. Tim A. Darmour-Paul, Pastor, officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to Grantfork United Church of Christ or Hospice of Southern Illinois.