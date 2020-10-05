Jessie E. Miller, 84, of Edwardsville, formerly of Sorento, IL, passed away at 3:18 a.m. Sunday, October 4, 2020 at her residence.

Jessie was born on September 14, 1936 in Sorento, the daughter of Laurel E. and Vaughn (Himes) Neathery. She married Thomas H. Miller on March 14, 1954 at the United Methodist Church in Sorento. He preceded her in death on July 21, 2019. She loved her husband and the two lived a 65 yearlong love story.

A wizard in all things related to crafts, Jessie had a true passion for crocheting and quilting. She put her talents to charitable use by devoting countless hours to church and after-school programs. At Sorento Baptist Church and Leesburg Baptist Church Jessie and Tom led an Arts & Crafts program for disadvantaged children for many years. For over 20 years they were camp directors at the Rehoboth Church Camp. Jessie never met a child she didn’t like and children enjoyed her the way she taught and told stories. She and Tom loved to teach Bible School to Kids and have done so for much of their adult lives.

A musician at heart, she played the piano not only in church, but also accompanied the local school’s musical competitions.

Jessie loved and enjoyed life. She was a generous woman who relished in sharing the gifts she had been given. She loved to cook and she loved to travel. Jointly with her husband and her daughters, Jessie visited all corners of the world. Always bringing back new experiences and joyful stories to her friends and the children in her youth programs.

Jessie is survived by her three daughters, Marsha Ann Miller of Louisville, KY, Melinda Sue (husband, Albert) Duffel of Sour Lake, TX, and Theresa Kay (husband, Sev) Keil of Vienna, AT; her five grandchildren, James Miller, Sonya Leppo, Natasha Miller, Megan Butler, and Sev Keil; her two great-grandchildren, Mira Leppo and Monroe Butler; sister, Cleda Chesnut of Litchfield; and her brother-in-law, Marvin (wife, Henrietta) Miller of Panama. She was also preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Gail Cruthis.

Visitation: The family will receive guests from 11:30-12:30 p.m. on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Perfetti-Assalley Funeral Home, 201 S. Main Street, Sorento, IL 62086. In keeping with CDC guidelines social distancing and the wearing of masks will be required.

The family will have a memory basket and ask you to bring a card for the basket with your name and address. If you kindly could write one memory of Jessie on the card, we would be most grateful.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Kirkland Cemetery Association, 5107 Sorento Ave., Sorento, IL 62086, or Sorento Baptist Church, 206 W. Taylor St., Sorento, IL 62086.

Please visit www.assalleyfuneralhomes.com to offer condolences to the family.