John Henry Nordmann, died September 29, 2020, at home after surviving several years of bad health.

He was born November 15, 1935 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese, Illinois, the son of the late Frank and Christine (Tebbe) Nordmann. He married Marilene Kunz on February 7, 1959, and she survives.

Also surviving are his children: Mary C. (Wayne) Madson, New Baden, Illinois, Dennis R. (Debbie) Nordmann, Trenton, Illinois, and Roseann E. Nordmann, Trenton, Illinois; his grandchildren: Vincent (Angel) Madson, John (Stacy) Madson, Wayne Madson, Jr., Kyle (fiancée Brittany Noll) Nordmann, Amy (Scott) Kaltenbronn, William (special friend, Essie Meeker) Nordmann, Emily Nordmann and Tyler Nordmann; his great-grandchildren, William Madson, Skylar Kaltenbronn and Rylie Kaltenbronn; his sister, Jane Diesen; his brother, Virgil Nordmann; his sisters-in-law: Jane Kruep, Isabel Hull, Emma Nordmann, Letty Rathmann, and Karen Kunz; his brother-in-law: Frank Kunz; and nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Frieda Kirkland Caraker and Mary Ellen Diesen; brothers-in-law, DeWayne Kirkland, Walter “Skip” Diesen, Lawrence “Larry” Diesen, Theodore “Ted” Kruep, Ralph Hull, John Rathmann and John Kunz; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law: LeRoy and Anna Kunz.

John was a life-time farmer, most of it as a dairy farmer. He passed his love of farming to his son and grandsons.

He liked country music and old time western tv shows. Also, he liked to work in his shop doing repairs or just sitting and visiting with whoever came that day.

Funeral Service will be Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Trenton with Deacon John Fridley officiating. Interment will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Trenton.

Visitation will be Tuesday, October 6, 2020 from 5:00-8:00 p.m. and again on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 from 9:00-10:00 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Trenton. (Masks are required at both the visitation and funeral service.)

In lieu if flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to St. Mary Catholic Church, Heartland Hospice, New Baden American Legion Post 321, or the charity of your choice and will be received at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.