Judith A. Huff age 71 of Greenville, passed away at 9:00 A.M. with her husband Jim, and daughters Jill And Janet at her side.

Funeral services will be held at the Donnell-Wiegand Funeral Home at 10 a.m. Monday, October 19, 2020 with Reverend Curtis Flake officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Auburn Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Donnell-Wiegand Funeral Home from 6 until 8 p.m. Sunday evening with social distancing and masks required at the visitation and funeral.

For those who desire memorials may be made to the Greenville Public Library, the Elementary School Library, or to her Church, the Greenville First United Methodist Church.