Mary Ann Lutostanski, age 85 of Collinsville, IL, formerly of Highland, died Friday, October 23, 2020, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL.

She was born on Sunday, March 17, 1935, in Herrin, IL, the daughter of David and Antoinett (nee Restelli) Chiodini.

On Saturday, August 30, 1958, she married Louis M. “Lou” Lutostanski at Herrin, Illinois, who passed away on Tuesday, April 18, 2006.

She was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church – Highland, IL; former member of Saint Anne Altar Society; St. Joseph Hospital Auxiliary; Board of Directors of Tri-Onics; and St. John’s Alumni Nursing Association.

Mrs. Lutostanski was born in Herrin and attended Our Lady of Mt. Carmel School. In 1953, she graduated from Herrin High School and attended St. John Mercy School of Nursing in St. Louis. She became an RN in 1956 and worked at Herrin Hospital for two years. She lived in Champagne/Urbana and then moved to north county of St. Louis. In 1972, she and her husband moved to Highland. Since the early 1990s, they enjoyed spending the winter months together in Bonita Springs, Florida. She also enjoyed reading, playing tennis for years, kniting and crocheting, crafts, and spending time with her children; grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Survivors include:

Son – Louis M. (Veronica) Lutostanski Jr., Austin, TX

Daughter – Antoinette M. “Netta” Lutostanski, Albuquerque, NM

Son – John D. (Kathlene) Lutostanski, Appleton, WI

Daughter – Angela M. “Angie” (Rodney) Miller, Zionsville, IN

Daughter – Anne M. “Annie” Lutostanski, Zionsville, IN

Daughter – Mary Ann “Mimi” (Kevin) Empson, Troy, IL

Grandchild – Louis M. “Matt” (Emile) Lutostanski III;

Grandchild – Nicholas (Abby) Lutostanski

Grandchild – Stephen (Megan) Lutostanski

Grandchild – Jeremy (Luciano) Schafer

Grandchild – Jessica Schafer

Grandchild – Michael Lutostanski

Grandchild – Lauren Lutostanski

Grandchild – David Lutostanski

Grandchild – Samuel Lutostanski

Grandchild – Zachary Miller (Triplet)

Grandchild – Alexis Miller (Triplet)

Grandchild – Natalie Miller (Triplet)

Grandchild – William Thomae

Grandchild – Luke Thomae

Grandchild – Benjamin Thomae

Grandchild – Victoria Thomae

Grandchild – Andrew Thomae

Grandchild – Justina Thomae

Grandchild – Amanda Empson

Grandchild – Christopher Empson

Grandchild – Katherine Empson

Great Grandchild – Nathan Lutostanski

Great Grandchild – Emerson Lutostanski

Great Grandchild – Magnolia Lutostanski

Great Grandchild – Harrison Lutostanski

Sister-in-law – Rebecca “Becky” Chiodini, St. Louis, MO

Sister-in-law – Barbara Chiodini, Manhattan Beach, CA.

She was preceded in death by:

Husband – Louis M. “Lou” Lutostanski Sr. – Died 4/18/2006

Father – David Chiodini

Mother – Antoinett A. (Restelli) Lutostanski, Highland, IL

Great Grandchild – Nori Lutostanski

Brother – Ambrose L. Chiodini

Brother – Charles M. Chiodini.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

COVID-19 restrictions must be followed, masks required and social distancing.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Friday, October 30, 2020, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral Mass will be at 12:00 noon on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at St. Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL.

Interment will be at St. Joseph Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Heart Association; American Diabetes Association; Alzheimer’s Association or St. Paul School Educational Foundation.