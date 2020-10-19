Mary M. Deiters, age 94, of St. Rose and formerly of Breese, passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Aviston Countryside Manor.

She was born January 22, 1926 in Aviston, the daughter of the late Theodore “Dick” and Mary, nee Rakel, Wuebbels.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Raymond T. Deiters, whom she married October 10, 1945 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Aviston and who died October 3, 2005; son, Raymond H. Deiters; siblings, Clem (Madeline) Wuebbels, William (Mary) Wuebbels, Joseph (Clara) Wuebbels, Raymond (Marge) Wuebbels, Clara (Burl) Rohlings, and Sr. Loretta Wuebbels; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Herman and Theresa, nee Detmer, Deiters; and brothersin-law and sisters-in-law, Victor (Henrietta) Deiters, Dorothy (Vincent) Wilken, Regina (Ed) Steinman, Herman Deiters, Aggie (Paul) Hilmes, Marie (Bert) Buehler, and Vince (Mary Ann) Deiters.

Surviving are her children, John (Marcie) Deiters of Beckemeyer, Carolyn (Terry) Deweese of Georgia, Donald (Linda) Deiters of Breese, Ronald (Lucy) Deiters of Tennessee, and Gene (Julie) Deiters of Georgia; daughter-in-law Mary Deiters of Carlyle; fourteen grandchildren, twenty-three great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Ed (Jeannie) Deiters of Carlyle, Catherine Schrage of Highland, and Mary Beth (Dwight) Shubert of Beckemeyer.

Mary was a homemaker and a member of St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese and a former member of St. Rose Catholic Church and Altar Sodality.

All services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to the donor’s choice and will be received through Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5th, Breese, IL 62230 who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.