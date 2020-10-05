Mike Bearley, age 74, passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020 at HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon, Illinois.

Graveside funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 9, 2020 in Mt. Auburn Cemetery with military honors. Pastor Tyson Graber will officiate. Visitation will be held Thursday, October 8, 2020, from 4 to 8 PM at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home. Masks are required and social distancing as CDC will be followed. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association or the Lemuel Rhodes Foundation.