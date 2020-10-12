Nelda R. Hunter of Carlyle passed away on October 10, 2020 surrounded by her family at the home of her daughter in Livingston, Illinois at the age of 78 years. She was born in Patoka, Illinois on April 26, 1942 the daughter of James and Mildred (Fiscus) Diffenauer. She married Larry Hunter in St. Louis, MO on March 1, 1995 and he preceded her in death on May 6, 2015.

She is survived by her children: Glenda Wriley and friend Ray “Buddy” Hydron of Livingston, IL, Gillian Wallace and husband Jerry Sr. of Camdenton, MO, Gail Kuhls and husband Mike Sr. of Ferrin, and Martha Price of Carlyle; eleven grandchildren; twenty-four great grandchildren; brother Marvin Charlton and wife Sherry; sisters-in-law: Mary Ann Wells, Marilyn McKenney, Marsha Smith, and Melissa Hartnett; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to her husband she was preceded in death by her parents and three sisters: Marvia Sue Melton and husband Gene, Agnes Diffenauer and friend Richard Manning, and Cherrie Diffenauer; brother-in-law Kenny Hunter and wife Marie.

Nelda worked for many years at the County Seat Deli and Bakery in Carlyle. She had strong faith in God and loved to read the bible. She enjoyed shopping, fishing, and playing games on her phone. Nelda was an avid John Wayne fan and animal lover, she was especially fond of owls and cats. She loved spending time with her family.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, October 14. 2020 at Nordike Funeral Home in Carlyle. Interment will follow at Ebenezer Cemetery in East Fork Township.

Visitation will be from 9:00 AM until the time of services on Wednesday at Nordike Funeral Home in Carlyle.

Memorials made in memory of Nelda are suggested to the Hunter Family of the charity of donor’s choice and will be received at the funeral home.

Online condolence may be left for the Hunter family by visiting www.nordikefuneralome.com.