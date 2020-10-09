Norma Whited, age 90 of Mulberry Grove, Illinois passed away at her home, surrounded by her daughters Wednesday evening, October 7, 2020.

The family is having a private service. Memorials are asked to be sent to the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville, 203 West Oak Street, Greenville, Illinois 62246 for the Lincoln Christian University, St. Louis Christian College or the Woburn Church of Christ.

Norma Lavon, the daughter of Floyd Dewey and Irma English Elam was born October 26, 1929 in Mulberry Grove, Illinois. She grew up in Mulberry Grove, attended the local schools and graduated from Mulberry Grove High School with the class of 1947. Norma continued her education at Lincoln Bible Institute and graduated in 1951. She earned her bachelor’s degree in education from Greenville College and master’s degree from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

Max Lewis Whited and Norma were united in marriage on June 24, 1950 at the Mulberry Grove Church of Christ. They had enjoyed 62 years together, Max passed away on August 22, 2012. Through the years together they ministered to Pleasant Hill Illinois Christian Church, Herrick Christian Church, O’Fallon Missouri Christian Church, Landsdowne Church of Christ in East St. Louis, the Union Missouri Church of Christ, Mulberry Grove Church of Christ, Northside Christian Church in Vandalia and the Woburn Church of Christ until Max’s death.

Norma taught elementary school in Smithboro and Mulberry Grove and is fondly remembered by many students. She was a member of the Woburn Christian Church, Retired Teacher’s Association, her “Breakfast Club” with friends, Red Hat ladies’ activities and the “POET” group.

Norma is survived by her five daughters: Jane (Roger) Sanders of Greenville, Joy (Ken) Manning of Taylorville, Jill (Kurt) Jensen of Murphysboro, JoAnne (Dan) Johnson of Mulberry Grove and Janine Artis of Buffalo, New York. Loving grandmother of 17, 20 greatgrandchildren plus 1 on the way. She is also survived by her sister, Dolores Dothager of Mulberry Grove, nieces: Marsha Snow and Vickie Koertge and their families, many Whited family including Jan, Chris, Susan, Ted, Dan, Todd, Beth, Ed and Kimberly.

In addition to her husband she is preceded in death by her parents and son Jonathan “Sonny” Whited in 1992.