Norma Whited, age 90 of Mulberry Grove, Illinois passed away at her home, surrounded by her daughters Wednesday evening, October 7, 2020.

The family is having a private service. Memorials are asked to be sent to the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville, 203 West Oak Street, Greenville, Illinois 62246 for the Lincoln Christian University, St. Louis Christian College or the Woburn Church of Christ.