Odelia R. Niemeyer, age 95, of Breese, passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Breese Nursing Home.

She was born October 18, 1924 in Breese, the daughter of the late Anna, nee Liedel, and Aloysius Niemeyer, Sr. Her father owned Niemeyer’s Meat Market in Breese.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by siblings, Ralph Niemeyer, Aloysius Niemeyer, Jr., Mary Chandler and her husband Robert, Monica Free and her husband Duane, Bernard Niemeyer, and Virgil Niemeyer.

Surviving are a sister-in-law, Carol Niemeyer of Tulsa, OK; and nieces, Kristine Siemieniak and Connie Bair both of Colorado Springs, CO.

Odelia formerly worked at Ameren/Union Electric as an administrative assistant. She was a member of St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese and enjoyed traveling.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, October 16, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese with Fr. Patrick Peter presiding. Interment will be in St. Dominic/St. Augustine Cemetery, Breese.

Visitation will be Friday, October 16, 2020 from 9:30-10:15 a.m. at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese.

(Masks are required at both the visitation and funeral mass and the mass will be limited to 100 guests)

Memorials may be made to St. Dominic Catholic Church or in the form of masses and will be received at the church or through Moss Funeral Home in Breese who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.