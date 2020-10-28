Paul L. “Rook” Fritzsche, age 79 of Worden, IL, died Monday, October 26, 2020, at Integrity Healthcare in Godfrey, IL.

He was born on September 24, 1941, in Carlinville, IL, the son of Walter and Margaret (nee Costolle) Fritzsche.

On August 04, 1973, he married Carol A. Schlechte who passed away September 1,1994.

He was a member of Madison County Farm Bureau.

Rook was born in Carlinville, IL and moved to Mt. Olive, IL where he graduated High School in 1959. He worked briefly at Hano Paper Products in Mt. Olive and then started farming. He was a grain and hog farmer. In 1977 he and his wife bought the Schlechte Farm and moved to Worden where he continued his grain and hog operation. He had many hobby’s including riding motorcycles, attending stock car races, tractor pulls and helping his son and his friends build demolition derby cars. He loved visiting with friends and after his wife passed away he took many trips to Florida.

Survivors include :

Son – Gary L. Fritzsche (Fiancee Diedra Myers) , Worden, IL

Sister – Patricia (Ed) Swetlik, Washville, IL

He was preceded in death by :

Father – Walter — Fritzsche

Mother – Margaret — Fritzsche nee Costolle

Wife – Carol A. Fritzsche nee Schlechte – Died 09/01/1994

Sister – Lucille Adden

Arrangements are being handled by Dauderman Mortuary in Hamel, IL.

Private funeral service and interment will be Saint Paul Lutheran Cemetery in Hamel, IL., with Rev. Benjamin Ball officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to Marine Masonic Lodge.