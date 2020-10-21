Rev. Elmer L. Fenton, age 97, formerly of Greenville, IL passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Friendship Village in Sunset Hills, MO. Graveside services will be conducted Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 1 PM at Sunnyside Cemetery, Sorento, IL. In lieu of flowers memorial contribution are suggested to The Greenville First United Methodist Church.

Elmer was born February 26, 1923 in Old Ripley Township, Bond County, IL to William Alva and Leavy E. (Davis) Fenton. He married Ruth Ellen Watson on December 8, 1944 in Litchfield, IL. She died October 14, 2009. He is survived by his daughter Karen Rajchart of Kirkwood, MO, his son Jerry L. (Deborah) Fenton of Surprise, AZ, six grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Ruth, a granddaughter Adrian Fenton, two brothers George Fenton and Kenneth Fenton, and three sisters Etta McGibany, Bessie Green, and Eva Wernle.

He grew up in the Sorento-Reno area and attended Reno High School. He served in The U.S. Coast Guard from 1942 to 1945. After the service he worked at American Steel and Laclede Steel in Granite City, IL. He was appointed pastor at Plattsburn, MO in 1952. He graduated with a BA from Missouri Teachers College in 1960 and then graduated from St. Paul School of Theology in Kansas City, MO in 1963. He pastored churches in Missouri and Illinois. He retired from the ministry in 1988 after serving as pastor of the Greenville First United Methodist Church from 1981 to 1988. In retirement he assisted at Schildknecht-Young Funeral for several years. He had been active as the local welfare secretary for the Salvation Army. He enjoyed woodcrafting.

