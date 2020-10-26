Sharon Kay Wilken, age 69, of St. Rose, passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020 at home.

She was born October 17, 1951 in Breese, the daughter of the late Robert and Helen, nee Grawe, Williams.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Robert Williams and Roger “Rocky” Williams; father-in-law and mother-in-law, George and Magdalen, nee Gulch, Wilken; and brother-in-law, Tom Gebke.

Surviving are her husband Gene Wilken of St. Rose, whom she married December 26, 1969 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Beckemeyer; children, Jackie (Brent) Boeckman of Breese and Terry (Laura) Wilken of Highland; grandchildren, Amanda (friend Hugh Trickel) Boeckman, Zach and Olivia Wilken; sisters, Char (Dan) Deutschmann of New Baden and JoAnn (Ray) Kahrhoff of Beckemeyer; and sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Dolly Gebke of Bartelso, Marlene (Robert) Haas of Belleville, Dale (Melba) Wilken of Missouri, Darlene (Louis) Boeckmann, Elfrieda (Rich) Poettker, Brenda (Randy) Ross, and Gary (Dorothy) Wilken all of New Baden.

Sharon retired from Sodexo, who employed her as a cook at McKendree University in Lebanon and she was a member of St. Rose Catholic Church. She truly adored her grandchildren and attended all of their activities. Sharon’s grandchildren referred to her as the “cool grandma”, because she would do anything from 4-wheeling to baking with them.

Memorial Service will be Monday, October 26, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese with Fr. Edward Schaefer officiating.

Visitation will be Monday, October 26, 2020 from 4:30-6:00 p.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese.

(Masks are required for the visitation and funeral service)

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to the wishes of the family and will be received at the funeral home.