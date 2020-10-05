Steve A. Kleiboeker, age 64, of Aviston, passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020 at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese.

He was born June 2, 1956 in Breese, the son of the late Alfred and Lucinda, nee Ward, Kleiboeker.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, David Kleiboeker; sister, Phyllis Kleiboeker; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Robert and Earline, nee Foster, Kruse; and brothers-in-law and sister-in-law, Gary Crouse, Joan Kleiboeker, and Moto Kuhn.

Surviving are his wife Brenda, nee Kruse, Kleiboeker of Aviston, whom he married September 23, 1978 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Beckemeyer; children, Chrissy (Bobby) Deadmond of O’Fallon, Josh (Julie) Kleiboeker of Highland, Deanna (Eric) Takara of Liberty, IN, and Jacob Kleiboeker of Aviston; grandchildren, Seth and Taylor Kleiboeker, Easton Anderson, Paige, Gavin, and Piper Kleiboeker, Jordan and Makenzie Takara; siblings, Barb Crouse of Carlyle, Ron (Jane) Kleiboeker of Breese, Anthony (Sherry) Kleiboeker of Breese, Mary (Cevin) Dugan of Ashley, Micky (Beth) Kleiboeker Waltonville, Gary (Sheryl) Kleiboeker of Iuka, Kenneth (Cindy) Kleiboeker of Florida, Virginia (Rick) Keith of Russellville, AR, and Glenn (Aspin) Kleiboeker of Columbia; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Barbara (Larry) McDonough of Colorado Springs, CO, Peggy (Rollie) Eubanks of Carlyle, Ralph “Bud” (Sheila) Wheelan of Palm Bay, FL, Pat (Larry) Goodwin of Highland, Pam Kuhn of Breese, and Robin Kruse of Beckemeyer; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Steve formerly worked as a correctional officer at the Centralia Correctional Center. He was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Aviston, past Grand Knight of the Breese Knights of Columbus Council 2869, and past Faithful Navigator of the Knights of Columbus 4th Degree Bishop Althoff Assembly. Steve enjoyed bowling, golfing, gardening, canning, and always looked forward to butchering.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at S. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Aviston with Fr. Daniel Friedman presiding. Interment will follow in St. Francis Cemetery, Aviston. (Mass will be limited to 100 people and masks are required at both the visitation and funeral mass)

Visitation will be Wednesday, October 7, 2020 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. and again on Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 8:30-9:30 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese.

The Breese Knights of Columbus and the Knights of Columbus 4th Degree Bishop Althoff Assembly will hold services at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday evening at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice and will be received at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.