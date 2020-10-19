UPDATED: Larry H. Pollmann

Larry H. Pollmann, age 73, of Breese, passed away Monday, October 12, 2020 at Aviston Countryside Manor.

He was born September 5, 1947 to the late Alvin and Eugenia, nee Middeke, Pollmann.

Larry was born and raised in Breese where he attended St. Dominic’s Grade School and Mater Dei High School. During his early years he spent a lot of time helping his dad run Pollmann Shell Service in Breese. After he graduated High School, he got a job at McDonnell Douglas in St. Louis where he worked in production and planning until he was drafted in 1966 by the U.S. Army to serve in the Vietnam War. When he was released from the service in 1968, he came home and continued his job at McDonnell Douglas.

After Larry and Joyce, nee Hilmes, got married in 1969, they resided in Breese where they raised their four children. Even though Larry enjoyed his job at McDonnell Douglas, he decided to attend Kaskaskia College to become an electrician. In 1977, he and Joyce established and ran Pollmann Electric for 28 years until their three sons took over the company. Joyce preceded him in death on July 14, 2002. He was also preceded in death by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Lawrence and Henrietta, nee Richter, Hilmes; and brother-in-law, Gary Hilmes.

Surviving are his children, Jim (Angie) Pollmann of Breese, Jon (Tracy) Pollmann of Breese, Jenni (Brian) Albers of Damiansville, and Mike (Becky) Pollmann of Breese; grandchildren, Mitchell, Jacob, Ben, and Luke Pollmann, Emeri and Hayden Pollmann, Jase and Colt Albers, and Addison and Easton Pollmann; siblings, Ruth (friend Tony Musenbrock) Detmer of St. Rose and Rich Pollmann of Breese; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Judy (Don) Schniers of Breese, Tom (Colleen) Hilmes of Bloomington, Steve (Sue) Hilmes of Soddy Daisy, TN, and Angie (Mike) Kutka of Trenton, TX; and nieces and nephews.

In his pastime, Larry enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his 10 grandkids. When he was not with his family, he was very active in the Vietnam Veterans of America and was a devoted member of St. Dominic’s Catholic Church. In addition, he was a member of the Breese American Legion Post 252. He also enjoyed working in the yard and grilling on his back patio. Larry was dearly loved and will be very missed.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese with Fr. Patrick Peter presiding. Interment will follow in St. Dominic/St. Augustine Cemetery, Breese.

Visitation will be Tuesday, October 27, 2020 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. and again on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 from 9:00-10:30 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese.

(masks are required at both the visitation and funeral mass, and the mass will be limited to 100 people)

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to St. Dominic Catholic Church or Vietnam Veterans of America 269 and will be received at the funeral home.

The Vietnam Veterans and the American Legion will hold services at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday evening.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.