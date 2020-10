William D. Scott, age 88 of Greenville, passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.

Funeral services 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 26, 2020 at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville with Pastor Tyson Graber officiating. Interment will follow in Reno Bethel Cemetery, Reno, Illinois. Visitation will be held an hour prior, 10:00 a.m. Monday at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville. Memorials may be made to the Reno Bethel Cemetery.