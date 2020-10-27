William T. Burkhardt, age 59 of Beckemeyer, died at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese on Monday, October 26, 2020.

Mr. Burkhardt was born on July 8, 1961, in Breese, Illinois, a son of Wayne A. and Mary (nee Meadows) Burkhardt. He married Annette Murphy in 1989.

Mr. Burkhardt is also survived by his wife – Annette Burkhardt; a son – Andrew N. Burkhardt and wife Rachael; a daughter – Allison M. Burkhardt; his siblings – Barbara Romack (Gerry), Wilford Louis Burkhardt (Mala), Linda Manhardt, Ruth Ann Atchison, Diana Lynn Whisnant, and Michael Burkhardt; his mother-in-law – Antoinette Murphy; and a brother-and sister-in-law – Michael and Rhonda Murphy.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his father-in-law – Eugene Murphy; and 2 siblings – David Burkhardt and Mary Katherine Bolton.

Bill worked at the Centralia Correctional Center until his retirement in 2011. He worked as a guard and also in the commissary. He was a lifelong fan of the St. Louis Blues.

All funeral services for Mr. Burkhardt are private.

Expressions of sympathy in memory of Mr. Burkhardt may be made to the charity of your choice. Memorial donations will be received through Zieren Funeral Home, PO Box 276, Carlyle, IL 62231.

