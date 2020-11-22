Robert J. Luebbers, age 85 of Carlyle, passed away at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese on Saturday, November 21, 2020.

Mr. Luebbers was born in Carlyle on March 16, 1935, a son of Herman and Margaret (Lake) Luebbers. He married Myrna Potts on July 7, 1956, in Lynwood, CA and she survives in Carlyle.

In addition to his wife Myrna, Bob is also survived by his children – Diane Duckworth and husband David of Flippin, AR, Mike Luebbers and wife Shirlene of Hoffman, Phyllis Kraus and husband Dale of Dyersburg, TN, Denise Voss and husband Glen of Carlyle, and Joan Beckemeyer and husband Curt of Champaign, IL; 21 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren, and he was eagerly expecting the arrival of another grandchild in February. Mr. Luebbers is also survived by his sisters – Betty McClintock of California, Marcella Dimock of Oklahoma, Sister Gabriella of Illinois, Marion Luebbers of Arizona; a brother – Matt Luebbers and wife Cindy of Washington; and many nieces, nephews, and in-laws.

He was preceded in death his parents; a son – Scott Luebbers; his brothers – Joseph, Raymond, Daniel, and Jack Luebbers; and a sister – Helen Hollenkamp.

Mr. Luebbers was a devoted husband, loving father, and caring grandfather. He loved bowling, fishing, and playing cards. Bob retired from Rehkemper’s Construction Co. and was the original owner of Luebbers Ice Cream for many years. He was a member of St. Mary’s Church.

A Memorial service will be held at a later date. His family suggests memorials be made to St. Mary’s Church Building Fund or to the Carlyle Fire Department. Memorials and condolence cards will be accepted through Zieren Funeral Home, PO Box 276, Carlyle, IL 62231. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.ZierenFuneralHome.com.