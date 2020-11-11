Bernd “Ben” Bailey, 73, of Highland, IL, passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020, at St. Joseph Hospital, Breese, IL.

Ben was born September 18, 1947, to Russell and Irmgard (nee Wagner) Bailey in Butzbach, Germany. On November 7, 1985, he married Barb Randant in Carlyle, IL.

He served in the Army from 1968 to 1971 during the Vietnam War. For over 35 years, he worked as a Conductor for Norfolk Southern Railroad, and retired with many miles under his belt.

He belonged to the Kernel Nut Club, and was a Village Trustee, 1993-2005, in Germantown, IL. He was a dedicated father and husband, and loved spending time with his grandchildren. Ben was a hard-working individual and was always willing to help. He loved to travel, play golf and even taught Barb how to play. He also enjoyed playing Santa Claus at Barb’s Photography Studio.

He is survived by his wife, Barb Bailey, Highland, IL; children, Scott Bailey, Wood River, IL, Paul Bailey, Troy, IL, Nikki (Paul) Elsing, Trenton, IL, Phil (Jill) Beckmann, Breese, IL, Gina Beckmann; grandchildren, MacKenzie, MacKayla, and MacKenna Wieter, Alex and Layne Elsing, Jillian and Maryn Beckmann; sisters, Irene McGraven and Susie Bates; several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Russell and Irmgard Bailey; sisters, JoAnn Norris, Nancy Bailey, and Renate Titzer; brother, Danny Bailey; father and mother-in-law, Helen and Fred Randant.

Memorials may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation.

Visitation: Monday, November 16, 2020, from 4:00 to 7:30 pm at the Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.

Funeral Service: Monday, November 16, 2020, 7:30 pm, at Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.

Interment: Friday, November 20, 2020, Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.

Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.