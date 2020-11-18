Buddy Poettker, 83, of Highland, IL, passed away, Sunday November 15, 2020 at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon, IL.

Buddy was born August 17, 1937 to Paul and Leora (nee Essenpreis) Poettker, in St. Rose, IL. He married Ethel Feldt at St. Nicholas Church in Pocahontas, IL.

Buddy was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL, Knights of Columbus Council 1580, 4th Degree Assembly #0231, Property President St. Paul Catholic Church for 28 years, a long-time member of the Jamestown Coronet Band and a founding member of the Highland Speedway.

Buddy started Poettker Painting and Tuck Pointing and ran it for 15 years until he started Poettker Trucking Service in 1973 and operated it for 48 years. He ran his business the same way all his life, old school, with no computers. He was a farmer, and also enjoyed taking his 1957 Chevy for Sunday rides. He loved spending his spare time at his “getaway home” in the country.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Leora Poettker; and a brother-in-law, Otto Feldt.

Buddy is survived by his loving wife Ethel Poettker, Highland, IL; children, Kevin (Cindy) Poettker, Highland, IL, Lonie (Kim) Poettker, Highland, IL, Sherry (Gary) Wiegmann, St. Rose, IL, Alan Poettker, Highland, IL; grandchildren, Chelsey (Brett) Richter, Lyndsey (significant other, Garret Gelly) Poettker, Fallon (Travis) Oglesby, Lexis Wiegmann; great-grandchildren, Trace and Aubrey; and his beloved dog, Dusty.

Memorials may be made to the Madison County Humane Society.

Services are pending at this time.

Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL