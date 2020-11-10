Charlotte Ferguson Buchholz, age 92 formerly of Mulberry Grove and Greenville now of Staunton, IL passed away on Sunday November 8, 2020 in Missouri.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Friday November 13, 2020 at Donnell-Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville, IL. Interment after will take place at Mt. Auburn Cemetery in Greenville, IL. Visitation will be Thursday November 12, 2020 at the Donnell-Wiegand Funeral Home from 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM.

Charlotte Ruth, daughter of Alonzo Fidalia Ferguson and Elsie Elizabeth (Meckel) Ferguson, was born June 17, 1928 in St. Louis, Missouri. Charlotte grew up in St. Louis and attended the public schools. Charlotte had three siblings, Richard Ferguson, Mary Ferguson Kleppen and Paul Ferguson, all deceased. On June 22, 1946 she was united in marriage to Lawrence Raymond Buchholz. They lived together in St. Louis for several years and later moved to Mulberry Grove, Illinois where they lived on a farm together for 20 years.

Charlotte and Lawrence had 4 children; Joseph R. Buchholz and wife Joann, Kenneth W. Buchholz and Partner Gregory R. Shinault, Edward L. Buchholz, (deceased) and wife, Constance and Stephen P. Buchholz and wife Venita. She is survived by 7 grandchildren and her sister-in-law, Darlene Ferguson (Heitland) of St. Peters, Missouri, and 8 great-grandchildren.

