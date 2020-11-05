Clarence J. “CV” Varel, age 88, of Bartelso, died peacefully in his sleep on November 4, 2020, at Breese Nursing Home. He was born on November 7, 1931, in Santa Fe Township, Bartelso, IL, the son of the late Herman V. and Wilhelmina B. (nee Rohr) Varel.

He is survived by two sisters, Alvina Sparlin of St. Charles, MO, and Dorothy “Dottie” Wellinghoff of Breese, and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces, great-greatnephews, and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; 2 brothers & a sister-in-law, John H. Varel & his wife Leora H. Varel, and Walter Varel; a sister, Lydia Varel; brothers-in-law Carl Sparlin and Pete Wellinghoff; and a nephew Irvin Sparlin.

CV was employed by the United States Postal Service and retired after 32 years of service. He was an Army Veteran and a 56-year member of American Legion Post 976. He was also a lifetime and faithful member of St. Cecilia Parish in Bartelso.

He enjoyed watching Cardinal baseball games, especially the Cards vs Cubs rivalry series. CV was well-known for his kindness and generosity. He loved to buy and sell raffle tickets to help support his community. He also enjoyed buying lottery tickets and handing them out to family and friends. For several years, he spent many hours on the road picking up his buddies from around the county to take them back to Bartelso for an afternoon of playing cards/pinochle. CV spent many years visiting his friends at Breese Nursing Home before he became a resident. Some visitors to the facility believed CV worked there because he always knew his way around and was friends with all the workers and the residents. He truly loved the staff at Breese Nursing Home. CV cherished his close friendships and was a true and faithful friend.

To honor CV’s spirit and his kindness, in lieu of flowers, his family encourages everyone to do a random act of kindness for someone. Memorials in his name can be made to Breese Nursing Home Activity Fund, St. Cecilia Church in Bartelso, or for masses. Memorials can be mailed to Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5th St, Breese IL 62230, who is in charge of arrangements.

All funeral services will be private. Interment will be in St. Cecilia Catholic Cemetery, Bartelso, with Fr. James Buerster officiating. A memorial mass will be held at St. Cecilia Church in Bartelso at a later date.

