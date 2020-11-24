Dolores S. Weis, age 85 of Pocahontas, IL, died Monday, November 23, 2020, at Hitz Memorial Home in Alhambra, IL.

She was born on Thursday, April 04, 1935, in Breese, IL, the daughter of Otto and Kate (nee Korte) Huelsmann.

On Wednesday, April 18, 1956, she married Cyril E. Weis at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church-Aviston, IL, who survives.

She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and the Altar Sodality.

She was born in Breese, IL and grew up on a farm outside of Aviston. She graduated from Aviston High School. In her youth she helped neighbors with household chores and her dad with the farm. She worked at Aviston Bank before becoming a mom. She was a homemaker and caretaker of their eight children and any friends that came to the house. She helped with the swine operation, the farm and ran a daycare for many years. She was a 4-H Leader and taught PSR, both for many years. She enjoyed bingo, cards, most of all her family, listening to music with her husband and praying the rosary.

Survivors include:

Husband – Cyril E. Weis, Pocahontas, IL

Daughter – Diane (Richard) Boeser, Highland, IL

Son – Kenneth (Lynn) Weis, Highland, IL

Son – Richard (Margaret) Weis, Highland, IL

Daughter – Joyce (Duane) Schlemper, Pocahontas, IL

Son – Gerald (Geralyn) Weis, Pierron, IL

Daughter – Doris (David) Eilers, Pocahontas, IL

Son – David (Tricia) Weis, Aviston, IL

Daughter – Brenda Knackstedt, Alhambra, IL

Grandchild – Jason (Terri) Boeser

Grandchild – Jessica (Cory) Parker

Grandchild – Jennifer (Rob) Horner

Grandchild – Jeremy (Fiancee-Chelsey) Boeser

Grandchild – Terry (Angela) Weis

Grandchild – Kari (Tristan) Asbury

Grandchild – Kim Weis

Grandchild – Abbigail Flamm

Grandchild – Carlyann Flamm

Grandchild – Madeline Flamm

Grandchild – Garrett Weis

Grandchild – Katie (Travis) Timmermann

Grandchild – Jacob Weis

Grandchild – Amber (Kraig) Kapp

Grandchild – Natasha (Clint) Kapp

Grandchild – Rachel (Significant Other-John) Eilers

Grandchild – Brady Weis

Grandchild – Mikaela Weis

Grandchild – Ashley Knackstedt

Grandchild – Bryce Knackstedt

Step Grandchild – Daniel (Stephanie) Schlemper

Step Grandchild – Jacob (Tiffany) Schlemper

Step Grandchild – Sara (Significant Other-Earl) Schlemper

Step Grandchild – Michael (Amy) Schlemper

Great Grandchildren – 14

Great Grandchildren – 2 On The Way

Step Great Grandchildren – 4

Sister – Mary Jane (Sylvester) Middeke, Altamonte Springs, FL

Sister In-Law – Betty Huelsmann, Aviston, IL

Brother In-Law – Herb (Shirley) Weis, Marine, IL

Sister In-Law – Marie Weis, Pocahontas, IL

Sister In-Law – Annie Weis, Highland, IL

She was preceded in death by Sixteen Predeceased Contacts:

Father – Otto H. Huelsmann

Mother – Kate Huelsmann, nee Korte

Son In-Law – Allen Flamm

Son In-Law – Perry Knackstedt

Sister – Monica M. Huelsmann

Brother – Donald J. “Duck” (Janet) Huelsmann (Twin to Dolores)

Brother – Thomas C. Huelsmann

Sister – Lucille Huelsmann – Died in infancy

Father & Mother In-Law – John & Edna Weis

Sister In-Law – Marie (John) Deak

Sister In-Law – Frances (Aloysius) Luitjohan

Brother In-Law – Earl Weis

Brother In-Law – Lester (Midge) Weis

Brother In-Law – Raymond (Judith) Weis

Sister In-Law – Bertha “Bert” (Raymond) Geiger

Brother In-Law – Wilbert “Willie” Weis.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Private Funeral Mass will be Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Pierron, IL, with Fr. Paul J. Bonk, Pastor, officiating.

Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Pierron, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church or Relevant Pregnancy Options Center.