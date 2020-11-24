Dolores S. Weis, age 85 of Pocahontas, IL, died Monday, November 23, 2020, at Hitz Memorial Home in Alhambra, IL.
She was born on Thursday, April 04, 1935, in Breese, IL, the daughter of Otto and Kate (nee Korte) Huelsmann.
On Wednesday, April 18, 1956, she married Cyril E. Weis at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church-Aviston, IL, who survives.
She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and the Altar Sodality.
She was born in Breese, IL and grew up on a farm outside of Aviston. She graduated from Aviston High School. In her youth she helped neighbors with household chores and her dad with the farm. She worked at Aviston Bank before becoming a mom. She was a homemaker and caretaker of their eight children and any friends that came to the house. She helped with the swine operation, the farm and ran a daycare for many years. She was a 4-H Leader and taught PSR, both for many years. She enjoyed bingo, cards, most of all her family, listening to music with her husband and praying the rosary.
Survivors include:
Husband – Cyril E. Weis, Pocahontas, IL
Daughter – Diane (Richard) Boeser, Highland, IL
Son – Kenneth (Lynn) Weis, Highland, IL
Son – Richard (Margaret) Weis, Highland, IL
Daughter – Joyce (Duane) Schlemper, Pocahontas, IL
Son – Gerald (Geralyn) Weis, Pierron, IL
Daughter – Doris (David) Eilers, Pocahontas, IL
Son – David (Tricia) Weis, Aviston, IL
Daughter – Brenda Knackstedt, Alhambra, IL
Grandchild – Jason (Terri) Boeser
Grandchild – Jessica (Cory) Parker
Grandchild – Jennifer (Rob) Horner
Grandchild – Jeremy (Fiancee-Chelsey) Boeser
Grandchild – Terry (Angela) Weis
Grandchild – Kari (Tristan) Asbury
Grandchild – Kim Weis
Grandchild – Abbigail Flamm
Grandchild – Carlyann Flamm
Grandchild – Madeline Flamm
Grandchild – Garrett Weis
Grandchild – Katie (Travis) Timmermann
Grandchild – Jacob Weis
Grandchild – Amber (Kraig) Kapp
Grandchild – Natasha (Clint) Kapp
Grandchild – Rachel (Significant Other-John) Eilers
Grandchild – Brady Weis
Grandchild – Mikaela Weis
Grandchild – Ashley Knackstedt
Grandchild – Bryce Knackstedt
Step Grandchild – Daniel (Stephanie) Schlemper
Step Grandchild – Jacob (Tiffany) Schlemper
Step Grandchild – Sara (Significant Other-Earl) Schlemper
Step Grandchild – Michael (Amy) Schlemper
Great Grandchildren – 14
Great Grandchildren – 2 On The Way
Step Great Grandchildren – 4
Sister – Mary Jane (Sylvester) Middeke, Altamonte Springs, FL
Sister In-Law – Betty Huelsmann, Aviston, IL
Brother In-Law – Herb (Shirley) Weis, Marine, IL
Sister In-Law – Marie Weis, Pocahontas, IL
Sister In-Law – Annie Weis, Highland, IL
She was preceded in death by Sixteen Predeceased Contacts:
Father – Otto H. Huelsmann
Mother – Kate Huelsmann, nee Korte
Son In-Law – Allen Flamm
Son In-Law – Perry Knackstedt
Sister – Monica M. Huelsmann
Brother – Donald J. “Duck” (Janet) Huelsmann (Twin to Dolores)
Brother – Thomas C. Huelsmann
Sister – Lucille Huelsmann – Died in infancy
Father & Mother In-Law – John & Edna Weis
Sister In-Law – Marie (John) Deak
Sister In-Law – Frances (Aloysius) Luitjohan
Brother In-Law – Earl Weis
Brother In-Law – Lester (Midge) Weis
Brother In-Law – Raymond (Judith) Weis
Sister In-Law – Bertha “Bert” (Raymond) Geiger
Brother In-Law – Wilbert “Willie” Weis.
Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.
Private Funeral Mass will be Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Pierron, IL, with Fr. Paul J. Bonk, Pastor, officiating.
Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Pierron, IL.
Memorial contributions may be made to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church or Relevant Pregnancy Options Center.