Doris Jean Addison, age 85, of Salem passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Good Samaritan Hospital in Mt. Vernon. She was born on February 1, 1935 in Carlyle, the daughter of Evert and Ruby (Zinn) Higgins. She married Frank Addison on July 30, 1960 and he preceded her in death on October 6, 1998

In addition to her mother, father, and husband she was preceded in death by her daughter Darla Robb; a grandson Nicholas Addison; her siblings: Sara Jane Higgins in infancy, Erma June Higgins in infancy, David Schulte, Mary Ann Francois, Barbara Knight, and Dennis Higgins.

Mrs. Addison is survived by her children: Anita Wyatt and Lori Addison both of Salem, and Frank Addison of Iuka; her son-in-law, Sam Robb; seven grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren; and her siblings: Ronnie Higgins, and Dale Higgins.

Doris was a member of Emanuel Baptist Church in Salem. She enjoyed spending time with her friends and family.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Nordike Funeral Home in Carlyle with Rev. Jason McIntosh officiating. Interment will follow at Carlyle Township Cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 24, 2020 from 9:00 AM until the time of services at Nordike Funeral Home in Carlyle.

Memorials made in memory of Doris are suggested to the Addison family and will be received at Nordike Funeral Home, 740 Fairfax Street, Carlyle, IL 62231.

Online condolences may be left for the Addison family by visiting www.nordikefuneralhome.com.