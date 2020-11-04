Dorothy M. Knight, age 90 of Greenville, passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at her daughter’s home in Greenville surrounded by her family.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held 9:30 a.m. Monday, November 9, 2020 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church with Father Alan Hunter officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Auburn Cemetery. Visitation will be held Sunday, November 8, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at St. Lawrence Catholic Church. Masks are required for the visitation and funeral. Memorials are asked to be made to the Bond County Right to Life or the Pregnancy Support Center. Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.