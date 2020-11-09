Douglas Alan McCario, 66, of Virginia City, NV, formerly of Panama, passed away unexpectedly at 5:40 a.m. on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at his residence.

Doug was born August 19, 1954 in Hillsboro, the son of Pete and Helen Louise (Hawk) McCario. He married Sharon Haas in 1988, and she survives him.

Doug graduated from Hillsboro High School, and proudly served our country in the United States Navy. He retired after 20 years of service as an Aviation Electrician. Doug was the town handyman of Virginia City, helping many of the local businesses and families with various repairs. He spent the last three years traveling and showing his 1964 Pontiac GTO, for which he won many awards.

Doug was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, John Howard “Howie” McCario and David McCario; and sisters, Saundra Jo Voyles, Ramona K. McCario, and Phyllis Ruggles.

Doug is also survived by his son, Joshua McCario of Coffeen; Sharon’s daughters, Karen (husband, David) Clark, and Regan (husband, Charlie) Coleman, both of Greenville; siblings, Joe (wife, Naomi “Sis”) McCario of Panama, Gene (wife, Carol) McCario of Panama, Martha Schumacher of Lincoln, Donnie (wife, Cheryl) McCario of Panama, Ronnie (wife, Lisa) McCario of Panama, Mike McCario of Donnellson, Paul (wife, Ana) McCario of Panama, Kathy (husband, David) Gillis of Brownsville, TX, Lola Baum of Donnellson, Nancy Snow of Staunton, and Danny (wife, Annette) McCario of Reno, NV; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visitation: The family will receive guests from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Perfetti-Assalley Funeral Home, 117 Walnut Street, Panama, IL 62077. In keeping with CDC guidelines, social distancing will be required, and the wearing of masks is recommended.

Memorial Contributions may be made to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Please visit www.assalleyfuneralhomes.com to offer condolences to the family.