Eileen G. Poelker, age 90, of Breese, passed away Monday, November 2, 2020 at Breese Nursing Home.

She was born June 6, 1930 in Teutopolis, the daughter of the late Ben and Dina, nee Bergfeld, Schoenhoff.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband James Poelker, whom she married December 27, 1948 in Teutopolis and who died December 21, 1999; daughters-in-law, Joann Poelker and Sandy Poelker; and sisters, Mabel Vykruta, Evelyn Thoele, Dolores Bohn, Yvonne Dunn, Gladys Ryherd, Edith Schoenhoff, Mary Louis Walk, Regina Campbell, and Sally Bruce.

Surviving are her children, William Poelker of Longs, SC, Robert (Lisa) Poelker of Hollister, CA, Thomas Poelker of Highland, Peggy (Steve Beer) Linnemann of Germantown, Karl (Carol) Poelker of Safety Harbor, FL, Bernie Poelker of Beckemeyer, and John (Rebecca) Poelker of Maryville; grandchildren, Aaron (Kelsey) Linnemann, Ryan (Tabatha) Linnemann, Faith Poelker, Joey Poelker, Shayna Lawler, Stacey Hardwick, and Nathan Poelker; and five great- grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

Eileen was the former owner/operator of Eileen’s in Breese from 1983-2012. She was a member of St. Dominic Catholic Church and Altar Sodality in Breese where she started the annual rummage sale as a major fundraiser for the church, and also was a member of the Breese Historical Society. Eileen will always be remembered for her kindness and by all of those who stopped in at Eileen’s after school for candy and soda.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, November 6, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese with Fr. Patrick Peter presiding. Interment will follow in St. Dominic/St. Augustine Cemetery in Breese.

Visitation will be Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. and again on Friday, November 6, 2020 from 8:30-9:30 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese.

(Masks are required at both the visitation and funeral mass and mass will be limited to 100 family/guests)

Memorials may be made to All Saints Academy in Breese and will be received at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.