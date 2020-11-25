Emma McKee, 89, of Highland, IL died Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Aviston Countryside Manor, Aviston, IL.

Emma was born October 2, 1931, to Joseph and Otilia (Nee Hollenkamp) Becker in Bartelso, IL. On August 28, 1956, she married Donald McKee in Highland, IL.

She was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL. She was an avid Bingo player and enjoyed going to dances. She loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Emma was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Otilia Becker; husband, Don McKee; brothers, Roman, Alfred and Herb Becker.

She is survived by her children, Dale (Cheryl) McKee, Highland, IL, Gail (Dave) Kunkel, Shiloh, IL; grandchildren, Cameron McKee, Caleb McKee (significant other, Melissa Bagnell), Cierra McKee (significant other, Daryn Klein), Travis Kunkel; sisters, Adelle Rensing, St. Louis, MO, Dorothy Weber, Breese, IL; many nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois or Alzheimers Association, c/o Meridith Funeral Home, 1223 Broadway, Highland, IL 62249.

Due to COVID-19, services are private.

Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.