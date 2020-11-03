Emma Sue Frueh, age 78 of Greenville, passed away at her home after her battle with cancer peacefully surrounded by her family.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday, November 6, 2020 at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville. Rev. Ward Sussenbach will officiate. Interment will follow in Brown Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 12:00 Noon until service time Friday at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville. Memorials are requested to Brown Cemetery, Reno Presbyterian Church, or the American Cancer Society.