Errol W. Rottman, Sr., 78, of Highland, IL, died Monday, November 16, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Hospital, O’Fallon, IL, surrounded by his family.

Errol was born September 24, 1942, to Richard and Vera (nee Muller) Rottman, in Moline, Illinois. On April 30, 1964, he married Marlene Offill in Rantoul, IL.

He attended First Baptist Church and later Highland Community Church. He had a very strong Christian upbringing through a Lutheran school. He was a former President of the Rotary Club in Gibson City, IL, and also a member of the American Legion, Post 439, in Highland, IL.

He entered the Air Force in January 1961 and served 4 years. His last station was at Chanute AFB in Rantoul, IL, where he met Marlene Offill at a dance.

He was a self-taught pianist, an avid reader, loved baseball and was a big New York Yankees’ fan. He installed the first major IBM system in the Quad Cities for Frank Foundries. He wrote inventory and billing systems for M&W Gear Co. IBM considered him an expert on their Systems 38, 35, and AS/400 that they asked him to come speak to their internal people and partners at IBM conferences. Some of his computer programs are still operating today. He ended up as the Chief Information Officer before retirement.

He is survived by his wife, Marlene Rottman, Highland, IL; children, Richard Rottman, Highland, IL, Robert (significant other Laura Blevins) Rottman, Hollister, MO, Errol (Laura) Rottman, Jr., Trenton, IL, and Aaron (Dana) Rottman, Highlands Ranch, CO.; grandchildren, Rylie Rottman, Emilee Rottman, Gage Gold, Ryan Rottman, Lucas Rottman, Jillian Rottman, Morgan Blevins, and McKenna Blevins; great grandchildren, Sophia Gold and Cadence Blevins; brothers, Darrel Dean (Pat) Rottman, Rock Island, IL, and Jerrol Kent Rottman, Iowa City, Iowa; many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Vera Rottman; brothers, Carrol Allen Rottman, Garrel Ray Rottman, and Merrol Brian Rottman.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or Wounded Warriors.

Visitation: Saturday, November 21, 2020, from 12:00 to 2:00 pm, at Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.

Funeral Service: Saturday, November 21, 2020, 2:00 pm, at Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.

Clergy: Mark McGranahan, Pastor.

Interment: Rock Island National Cemetery, Rock Island, IL.

Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL