Evelyn M. Diekemper, age 93 of Carlyle, passed away at her home on Wednesday, November 11, 2020.

A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, November 13, 2020, at St. Mary’s Church in Carlyle. Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery. Visitation will be held at St. Mary’s Church on Friday, November 13, 2020, from 9:00 – 11:00 A.M.