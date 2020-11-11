Georgianne Tompkins, age 79 of Smithboro, Illinois, passed away 6:30 p.m. November 9, 2020 at HSHS St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, Illinois.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 14, 2020 at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville. Interment will follow in Maxey Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday, November 13, from 4:00 – 7:00 at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville. Masks are asked to be worn for the visitation and funeral, social distancing will be practiced as best as possible.