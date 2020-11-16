Helen E. Gacevich, 81, of Highland, IL, passed away, Friday, November 13, 2020, at Faith Countryside Homes, Highland, IL.

Helen was born August 14, 1939, to Rudolph and Helen (nee Matica) Fontana, in Pinckneyville, IL. On July 8, 1972, she married Gary Gacevich.

Helen was an executive secretary for Union Pacific for many years. She liked reading novels and westerns, and loved her flower garden.

Helen was preceded in death by her parents, Rudolph and Helen Fontana; brother John Fontana; and sister, Marie Dean.

She is survived by her loving husband, Gary Gacevich, Highland, IL; siblings, JoAnn Fontana, Pinckneyville, IL, Joe (Barbara) Fontana, Roxana, IL, Frances (John) LoCascio, St. Louis, MO, Jerry Fontana, Steeleville, IL.; many nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to the Metro East Humane Society or Franciscan Friars of the Atonement Discalced Carmelite Nuns.

No services are scheduled at this time.

Interment: at a later date, St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Highland, IL.

Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.