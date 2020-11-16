Jean Catherine Stahlschmidt, age 80 of rural New Douglas, IL passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020 at the Faith Country Side Care Center in Highland, IL.

She was born on Friday, November 1, 1940 near Coffeen, IL in East Fork Township, Montgomery County, IL.

She was the daughter of Vernon and Catherine (Huber) Boas.

She was married to Kenneth R. Stahlschmidt on September 12, 1970 in Coffeen, IL.

Jean was an Accountant for Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville, IL for 25 years, retiring in 2009.

She attended St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Staunton, IL, Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Livingston, IL, and the former St. Ubaldus Catholic Church in New Douglas, IL.

Jean was a member of the St. Michael’s Church Women’s Group. She was a member of the New Douglas PTO (Parent Teachers Organization) and served as the secretary for many years. Jean was actively involved in Rural Youth and the Catholic Youth Organizations. She enjoyed their reunions and had the opportunity to travel and see many parts of the United States and Canada.

She worked with antique furniture, refinishing and collecting. Jean helped her husband Kenny around the farm. They enjoyed attending community events such as homecomings, sausage suppers, the Octoberfest, and the New Douglas Fire Department Breakfast. They participated in bowling leagues and liked to dance. Of course, above all she loved and enjoyed being with her family, especially her Grandchildren.

Jean is survived by her Husband: Kenneth R. “Kenny” Stahlschmidt.

2 Daughters: Annette Hartlieb, her husband Dennis and Beth Potthast, her husband Kevin.

5 Grandchildren: Alexi, Bryce, and Mason Hartlieb; Eric and Matthew Potthast.

Jean was the oldest of eleven siblings. Her Sisters and Brothers that survive her are: Margie Casey, Virginia Polo, her husband Kenny; Loretta Campbell, her husband Dan; Martha Ellis, Joe Boas, and Anthony Boas, his wife Ginger. Sisters-in-law: Margie Ford, Judy Klein, her husband Arnold; Agnes Stahlschmidt, her husband Parviz Nikrawesh; Janet Hohenstein, her husband Tom; Alice Delahanty, her husband Ed; Helen King, Nancy Stahlschmidt, Pat Stahlschmidt, her husband Steve Loe; and Grace Stahlschmidt, her husband Jimmy Taylor.

Numerous Cousins, Nieces, and Nephews and Great Nieces and Nephews.

She was preceded in her Parents; Siblings: Bob Boas, Fred Boas, Bernadine Johnson, and Louise Boas.

Brothers-in-law: Melvin Casey, Larry Ellis, and Danny King.

A Visitation for Jean Stahlschmidt will be held on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the St. Michael’s Catholic Church located at 415 E Main Street in Staunton, IL 62088.

A Funeral Mass for Jean Stahlschmidt will be held on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Staunton, IL.

Covid-19 guidelines from the diocese will be observed and they will include the use of face masks, social distancing, a limit of 92 people in the church at one time for the Funeral Mass. Those who are at the church during visitation to view and pay their respects are asked not to gather afterwards within the church and no one but immediate family will have the opportunity to sit during the visitation. Thank you!

Burial will be in the New Douglas Cemetery in New Douglas, IL.

Memorial Contributions in memory of Jean Stahlschmidt can be made to the New Douglas Fire Department or to the Family for presentation to Community and Education based organizations.

The Lesicko Funeral Home in Livingston, IL is privileged to take care of the arrangements and services for Jean Stahlschmidt and her Family.