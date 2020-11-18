Jerome “Jerry” Beckmann, 74, of Highland, IL, died Monday, November 16, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Hospital, O’Fallon, IL.

Jerry was born July 18, 1946, to Fred and Elizabeth (nee Wessel) Beckmann in Bartelso, IL. On January 30, 1970, he married Marilyn Kalmer in Damiansville, IL.

Jerry was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL. He was also a member of the American Legion, Beckemeyer, IL, and the NRA. He worked as an airline mechanic retiring from American Airlines after 41 years of service to the industry.

He enjoyed playing cards, 4-wheeling, camping, boating, and hunting. He was a hardworking man and enjoyed life. He loved his children and grandchildren. He also enjoyed playing golf in his retirement and the “Hayride” on WGEL.

He is survived by his wife, Marilyn Beckmann, Highland, IL; children, Janice (Daryl) Brokering, Highland, IL, Cheryl (Kevin Venhaus) Beckmann, Highland, IL, Donna (Jeff) Kopsic, Highland, IL, Lori (Clayton) Stevens, Allendale, IL, and Jared (Jessica) Beckmann, St. Jacob, IL; grandchildren, Ashley Schrage, Jessica (fiance’, Jason Wiegand) Schrage, Lance and Alyssa Brokering, Taylor, Katherine and Adeline Venhaus, Clayton and Abigail Kopsic, Alexia, Madison and Presley Stevens, Bret Beckmann; great-granddaughter, Raelynn Toennies; sisters, Johanna Diekemper, Helen Heidenrich, Blanche Brueggemann; brothers, Leo Beckmann, Alfred (Helen) Beckmann; sisters-in-law, Virginia Beckmann, Bernette Beckmann.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Elizabeth Beckmann; daughter, Traci Beckmann, in infancy; brothers, Pete Beckmann, Dominic Beckmann, Alois Beckmann; sister, Mary Mueller; brothers and sisters-in-law, Matt Diekemper, Joe Mueller, Leona Beckmann, Louis Heidenrich, Margie Beckmann, Joe Brueggemann.

Memorials may be made to The Down Syndrome Association of Greater St. Louis.

Visitation: Thursday, November 19, 2020, from 4:00 to 8:00 pm and Friday, November 20, 2020, from 9:00 to 10:30 am at Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.

Mass of Christian Burial: Friday, November 20, 2020, at 11:00 am at St. Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL.

Clergy: Fr. Pat Jakel, Pastor.

Interment: St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Highland

Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.