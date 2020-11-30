Jerry D. Dothager, age 57 of Greenville, passed away 12:50 p.m. November 25, 2020 in the Emergency Room at HSHS Holy Family Hospital, Greenville.

A private funeral service will be held for the family Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Smith Grove Baptist Church. Interment will be in Noffsinger Cemetery. The family has set up electronic memorials online www.donnellwiegand.com under the tribute fund tab. The funeral service will be streamed online via facebook. www.facebook.com/donnellwiegand

Jerry Dean, the son of Harold Eugene and Kay Frances (Woolsey) Dothager, was born January 10, 1963 in Vandalia, Illinois. Jerry grew up in Mulberry Grove, attended the local schools and graduated from the Mulberry Grove High School with the class of 1981. Jerry worked for DeMoulin Brothers in Greenville for 37 years. He was a purchasing agent for the company. Jerry loved spending time with his grandchildren and family. He loved his animals and anything involving a beach and the ocean. Jerry and Cheryl attended the Smith Grove Baptist Church.

Jerry and Cheryl (Miller) were united in marriage on December 30, 2005. She is surviving as the 3 children: Sean Dothager and wife Samantha of O’Fallon, IL, Tyler Dothager of Florissant, MO., and Brooke Barnhart of Greenville, IL. Jerry was the loving grandfather to Brody, Mia, Liam and Peyton and uncle to Jessica, Joe and Jim. He is also survived by his mother, Kay, and sister Debbie Gruner and husband Steve of Pocahontas, IL and Chuck Dothager of Greenville, IL.