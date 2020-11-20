Joan E. Foppe, age 90, of Breese, passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Cedarhurst of Breese.

She was born March 21, 1930 in Bartelso, the daughter of the late Bernard and Frances, nee Kohrmann, Wellinghoff.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Edward “Flip” Foppe, whom she married March 28, 1951 at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Bartelso and who died March 16, 2016; brother, Pete Wellinghoff; sister-in-law, Marty Wellinghoff; brothers-in-law, Bud Davis and Jack Wieter; and also many Foppe sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.

Surviving are her children, Stephanie (Jerry) Kapp of Edwardsville, Kathryn (Jeff) LeCleir of Danville, Barbara “Babs” (Lance) Reilmann of St. Petersburg, FL, and Ed (Angie) Foppe of Minneapolis, MN; 9 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren; siblings, Marie Davis of Breese, Sr. Catherine Wellinghoff, ASC of Ruma, Paul Wellinghoff of Alton, Grace (Paul) Goedde of Breese, and Margie (Paul) Schniers of Breese; sister-in-law, Dottie Wellinghoff of Breese; and nieces and nephews.

Joan was a homemaker and also helped her husband Flip with his business, Ed’s Tire and Battery. She was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church, St. Monica’s Altar Sodality, and St. Augustine quilters, HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Auxiliary, American Legion Unit 252 Auxiliary, and Catholic Holy Family Society. She enjoyed quilting, playing cards especially bunco, bingo, and bowling.

A private family Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Breese followed by the interment in St. Dominic/St. Augustine Cemetery in Breese.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to St. Augustine Catholic Church and will be received through Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5 th , Breese, IL 62230 who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.