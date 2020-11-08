Joe E. Devore, age 82, of Mulberry Grove, IL passed away Friday, November 6, 2020 at St. John’s Hospital, Springfield, IL. Private graveside services will be accorded. In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution may be sent to the First Christian Church, Greenville.

Joe was born March 17, 1938 in Fayette County, IL to James and Rotha (Bingaman) Devore. He married Shirley Harnetiaux on June 13, 1958 at the Mulberry Grove Church of Christ. He is survived by his wife, Shirley; daughter, Shelley Devore of Columbus, OH; son, Charles Devore and wife, Janelle of Monticello, IL; two granddaughters, Olivia and Elise Devore, at home; a brother, Archie Devore and wife Gail of Lincoln, Nebraska; and a sister, Rose Harpstreit of Lake Mary, FL.

He grew up in Bear Grove Township, Fayette County, and attended a one room schoolhouse, Clover College, for his elementary education; then advanced to graduate from Mulberry Grove High School. After being honorably discharged, for serving for two years in the United States Army, he became a farmer, which was his life. He enjoyed fishing, was an avid reader, a fan of professional bull riding, western movies, and he delighted in baking and delivering cookies. He was also a member of the First Christian Church. Joe and Shirley loved to travel and often, in the winter, were snowbirds in Arizona.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters: Lois Goodin and Ruth Ann Ennen; and brothers: Harold Devore, Melvin Devore, Dale Devore, Walter Devore.

On line condolences can be made at www.youngfh.net.