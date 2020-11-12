John R. Accornero, age 74 of Troy, IL, died Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at his residence in Troy, IL.
He was born on May 13, 1946, in Boston, MA, the son of Rudolph and Anna (nee Calabro) Accornero.
He was a member of St. Jerome Catholic Church in Troy, IL. He was also a member of KBS Gun Club in Tamalco, IL – Highland Pistol and Rifle Club – Pocahontas American Legion .
John was born in Boston, MA and at age 3 his family moved to Millersburg, IL. He was a graduate of St. Paul High School in Highland, class of 1964. After graduation he joined the US Army during the Vietnam War, serving in Germany. After his discharge he attended SIUE, earning a Masters Degree in Urban Development. He worked for the Civil Service as an Urban Planner for the US Military. He worked world wide including Alaska, Japan and Korea. He retired in 2008 and ran the 100 year family farm. John had many hobbies including beekeeping, shooting trap and skeet and several area clubs, was a Safety Range Officer at Olin, collected trains and loved to read.
Survivors include :
Wife – Glyn F. Adams, Troy, IL
Step Daughter – Belynda J. Loftus (Fiance Justin Brown) , Glen Carbon, IL
Grandchild – Abigail Loftus
Brother – Richard J. (Karen) Accornero, Pocahontas, IL
Brother – James S. Cryder, Trenton, IL
Sister – Anitamarie A. (Martin) Nahstoll, Wildwood, MO
Nephew – Nicholas Nahstoll
Nephew – Chad (Liesl Gaffner) Accornero
Niece – Jody (Bob) Howard
Great Nephew – Tyler Howard
Great Nephew – Cody Howard
Great Nephew – Alex Howard
Great Niece – Abby Howard
Great Niece – Emma Accornero
Great Nephew – Finn Accornero
He was preceded in death by:
Father – Rudolph —- Accornero – Died 4/2/2000
Mother – Anna M. Accornero nee Calabro – Died 2/8/2009
Aunt – Erma M. Accornero
Aunt – Patsy Accornero
Uncle – Louis Accornero
Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.
Private Visitation and Funeral Mass will be at St. Jerome Catholic Church in Troy, IL, with Father Kevin Laughery officiating.
Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Pierron, IL.
Memorial contributions may be made to Cardinal Glennon Hospital.