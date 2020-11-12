John R. Accornero, age 74 of Troy, IL, died Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at his residence in Troy, IL.

He was born on May 13, 1946, in Boston, MA, the son of Rudolph and Anna (nee Calabro) Accornero.

He was a member of St. Jerome Catholic Church in Troy, IL. He was also a member of KBS Gun Club in Tamalco, IL – Highland Pistol and Rifle Club – Pocahontas American Legion .

John was born in Boston, MA and at age 3 his family moved to Millersburg, IL. He was a graduate of St. Paul High School in Highland, class of 1964. After graduation he joined the US Army during the Vietnam War, serving in Germany. After his discharge he attended SIUE, earning a Masters Degree in Urban Development. He worked for the Civil Service as an Urban Planner for the US Military. He worked world wide including Alaska, Japan and Korea. He retired in 2008 and ran the 100 year family farm. John had many hobbies including beekeeping, shooting trap and skeet and several area clubs, was a Safety Range Officer at Olin, collected trains and loved to read.

Survivors include :

Wife – Glyn F. Adams, Troy, IL

Step Daughter – Belynda J. Loftus (Fiance Justin Brown) , Glen Carbon, IL

Grandchild – Abigail Loftus

Brother – Richard J. (Karen) Accornero, Pocahontas, IL

Brother – James S. Cryder, Trenton, IL

Sister – Anitamarie A. (Martin) Nahstoll, Wildwood, MO

Nephew – Nicholas Nahstoll

Nephew – Chad (Liesl Gaffner) Accornero

Niece – Jody (Bob) Howard

Great Nephew – Tyler Howard

Great Nephew – Cody Howard

Great Nephew – Alex Howard

Great Niece – Abby Howard

Great Niece – Emma Accornero

Great Nephew – Finn Accornero

He was preceded in death by:

Father – Rudolph —- Accornero – Died 4/2/2000

Mother – Anna M. Accornero nee Calabro – Died 2/8/2009

Aunt – Erma M. Accornero

Aunt – Patsy Accornero

Uncle – Louis Accornero

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Private Visitation and Funeral Mass will be at St. Jerome Catholic Church in Troy, IL, with Father Kevin Laughery officiating.

Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Pierron, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Cardinal Glennon Hospital.