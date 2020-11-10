Joy Mahle Stone, age 95, of High Ridge, MO passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Green Park Senior Living, St. Louis, Mo. A graveside service will be held at Mt Auburn Cemetery, 11 am., Saturday, November 14, 2020. The family requests, in lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, that a memorial donation be sent to the Mt. Auburn Cemetery Association in C/O Penny Slatton, Bradford National Bank, 100 East College Avenue, Greenville, IL.

Joy was born on March 26, 1925 in Greenville, IL to Clarence and Hazel (Turner) Mahle. She married Norman E. Stone on July 9, 1943 in Miami Beach Florida. She is survived by Greg Stone and wife, Beth of Greenville, IL; Jeff Stone and wife, Sue of Helena, Montana; Chris Stone and wife, Sheri of Raleigh, North Carolina; Jayne Machalek and husband, Steve of High Ridge, Missouri; a sister, Velora Seber of Santa Barbara, California; grandchildren, Shawn Christopher, Nori, Seth, Kyle, Zack, Skyler, Willow, Wyatt, Carson; great grandchildren, Aiden, Asher, Penelope, Charles.

She grew up in Greenville and graduated Greenville High School in1943. After high school she worked as a waitress at the Purity Café where she met her future husband, Norman. They soon married and raised a family while traveling and living at the different Air Core bases as he climbed the ranks. Before Norman passed, they Built Cedar Brook Campground, from the ground up, and were the original owners. In their latter years, they traveled the United States in their RV and were snowbirds in Florida. Her many and varied hobbies included being a staunch St. Louis Cardinal fan, sewed her own clothes, as well as for her family, she was a singer and had a beautiful voice, enjoyed painting, and she called the bingo numbers out at Fair Oaks Nursing Home. For many years, she was a member of the Mulberry Grove First Baptist Church, the Greenville First Baptist Church and the First Baptist Church of Arnold, Missouri.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Norman, a son, David, in infancy; and six siblings, Mary, Oliver, Nina, June, Leslie, ReAnn.

