On Monday, November 23, 2020, Karen Ann Leath, age 67, went to her beach paradise in heaven at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon, IL.

Karen was born on October 19, 1953, at Lutheran Hospital in St. Louis, a daughter of the late Leroy and Frances (Miller) Ferkel. Karen had a love for everything Christmas. Her biggest love of life was her marriage, her children, and most of all her grandchildren.

Mrs. Leath is survived by her husband – Roudy James Leath; her three children – Josh Leath, Sarah Leath, and Jeremy (Jennifer) Leath; 2 sisters – Kathy Rausch and Karla Heine (Mark); and 2 brothers – Ken Ferkel and Robert Ferkel.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at St. Mary’s Church in Carlyle. Visitation will be held at St. Mary’s Church on Saturday from 9:00-10:00 A.M. Masks will be required at church, and attendance is limited to 100 people.

Expressions of sympathy in memory of Mrs. Leath are suggested to St. Mary’s Church. Memorials and condolence cards will be accepted at the funeral service or through Zieren Funeral Home, PO Box 276, Carlyle, IL 62231. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.ZierenFuneralHome.com.