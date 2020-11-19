Lucille Carter Nowlin, age 97 of Greenville, passed away 10:55 p.m. Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Greenville Nursing and Rehab Center.

Lucille Irene, the daughter of Louie and Nellie Kimbro Weiss, was born August 23, 1923 in Bond County. She grew up on the family farm and attended the one room school. Lucille worked at Basler Electric and then Utlaut Memorial Hospital when it opened. Lucille started in the kitchen and retired as an X-Ray Tech.

Lucille and Ruey Dale Carter were united in marriage on April 10, 1943. They enjoyed 53 years together before his passing in 1995. Lucille married Eldon Nowlin in 2001, he preceded her in death on June 5, 2014. Lucille was a member of the First Christian Church. 00

She is the mother of Margaret A. Gall of Greenville and Jane Hammond of Greenville. Loving grandmother of Peggy Crouch and Gary Self, great-grandmother of 5 and great-great-grandmother of 6.

Graveside funeral services are being held 1:00 p.m. Friday, November 20, 2020 in Mt. Auburn Cemetery. Darryl Bolen is officiating. Memorials may be made to the First Christian Church or the Mt. Auburn Cemetery Associating. You may mail the checks to the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home, 203 West Oak Street, Greenville, Illinois. Online condolences may be made online to the family www.donnellwiegand.com.